Life Lessons: Ellen Seedall shares what she learned growing up near Rexburg

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Ellen Seedall grew up near Rexburg and has spent her life in eastern Idaho. The day before she spoke with us, she sold her home of 35 years in Idaho Falls and was moving into MorningStar Senior Living.

Ellen shared lessons she’s learned throughout her life and provided wisdom for all of us.