Local business owner teaching kids to chase their dreams during event Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – Help your kids chase their dreams.

That’s the message Chase Walker, co-founder of the U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls, wants to share with local kids.

Walker was just 11 years old when he and his cousin McNeil had a dream to start a business. The idea initially was to help them pay for their church missions, but it was also a way for them to learn how to work. U-Pick Red Barn is the result of that dream 14 years later.

If you want your kids to learn how to make money, work hard, manage people, and contribute to the community, Walker is inviting you to come and learn from young men who became leaders.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Walker will be sharing lessons he’s learned, stories about how following his dream has inspired his life, as well as tips that helped him create a thriving business at only 11 years old.

“What started off as an acre of pumpkins turned into what is now a major family destination that creates memories and traditions for kids and families from Idaho Falls to Jackson, Wyoming,” Walker says in a news release.

Joining him at the event will be Kamden Hartley, a 17 year old from Utah who is on a mission to get a hot meal to homeless people in every big city in America.

“Last year, Kamden passed out 3,500 Big Macs to homeless people in 13 cities because he wanted them to have a better Christmas. He raised $9,000 and wants to share ideas about how to do kind things for others,” Walker says. “Inspire your kids to dream, and learn how to help them make their dreams a reality.”

The Chase your Dreams event is happening at the U-Pick Red Barn from 2 to 3 p.m. The event is open to anyone, but it’s geared specifically toward kids and teens.

The entrance fee is $5 and includes a wristband for the activity area. Dads and kids 2 and under are free.

“Come early and have fun at the Red Barn before and after,” Walker says.

U-Pick Red Barn is at 2726 Rollandet in Idaho Falls.