Man pleads not guilty to trafficking over a pound of meth in stolen car

IDAHO FALLS — A California man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to trafficking over a pound of methamphetamine in a stolen car from Texas that ended up in Bonneville County.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, on Aug. 16 Idaho State Police stopped 55-year-old Robert Scott Fitts Jr. in the reportedly stolen car on U.S. Highway 20. A search of the vehicle revealed a ziplock bag with over a pound of methamphetamine in addition to more meth in a plastic tube.

Troopers arrested Fitts and prosecutors charged him with felony drug trafficking, felony grand theft, misdemeanor providing false information and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Troopers wrote in a report that when they pulled Fitts over in the black 2017 Chevrolet Impala, he presented the driver’s license of the car’s registered owner. Troopers quickly grew suspicious as the photo and physical description on the ID wasn’t close to Fitts. Police also located credit cards with the registered owner’s name in a wallet presented by Fitts.

Ultimately, Fitts gave troopers his real name. Officers located the large amount of meth hidden inside a dirty clothes bag stuffed inside a suitcase, according to court documents.

Fitts told law enforcement he intended to meet someone in Billings, Montana with the methamphetamine.

Felony drug trafficking of over 400 grams of meth holds a minimum 10-year prison sentence and felony grand theft by the possession of a stolen vehicle holds up to 14 years in prison. Fitts remains held in the Bonneville County Jail on $100,000 bond.