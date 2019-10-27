More than $750,000 in damage at Precision Boats during Sunday afternoon fire

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On October 27, 2019 at approximately 12:02 p.m. the Idaho Falls Emergency Dispatch Center received calls from a couple of individuals who reported heavy black smoke coming from the back service area of Precision Boats, located at 2199 N. Woodruff Avenue. It was reported that there was nobody inside the building at the time of the fire.

Three ambulances, three engines, two water tenders, one ladder truck and a battalion chief were dispatched. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office closed off Woodruff Avenue, just north of the intersection with Lincoln Road. Intermountain Gas and Rocky Mountain Power were dispatched to turn off all utilities to the building.

When firefighters arrived on scene of the single-story, large steel commercial building there were flames and plumes of smoke coming from two bay doors on the far west side of the service area. According to employees, there were five boats, three forklifts, one UTV and multiple tools inside the service area.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading into the showroom or surrounding structures. However, the contents of the service area and that section of the building were a complete loss. There was light smoke damage to the showroom.

Law enforcement reopened Woodruff Avenue once the fire was under control.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The damages were initially estimated at over $750,000. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by the Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Prevention & Investigations Division.