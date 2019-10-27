Firefighters responding to fire at Precision Boats in Idaho Falls

TODAY'S WEATHER
Nate Sunderland
EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are battling a large fire at Precision Boats on Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The fire was reported just after noon Sunday in a back shop connected to the showroom.

It’s not clear what caused the blaze, but firefighters are working to get it under control.

Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says everyone was evacuated from the scene safely and no one was injured.

A number of boats were removed from a storage area to protect them from fire damage.

EastIdahoNews.com has a crew at the scene and will update when we get more information.

