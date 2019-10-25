New Dollar Tree opening in Rigby this weekend

RIGBY – After several months of construction, the new Dollar Tree in Rigby is officially opening its doors.

Kayleigh Painter, a company spokesperson, tells EastIdahoNews.com the store is opening Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow and we are proud to be part of the Rigby community,” Painter says.

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, Nov. 1. The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. and will include a ribbon-cutting and face painting. Central Fire District will be stopping by the store on Saturday, Nov. 2 at noon.

The 10,000-square-foot store is at 131 West Main Street, where the old junior high school was located.

Planning stages for the store began a year ago, but acquiring the space has been a bit of a challenge. Randy Waters with SVN High Desert/Century 21 High Desert Realty told us the property was originally zoned for use by Jefferson Joint School District 251.

RELATED | Rigby Dollar Tree scheduled to open in September

Dollar Tree finally bought the property in May once it was rezoned for commercial development. Construction got underway shortly thereafter and wrapped earlier this month.

The store was originally scheduled to open in September, but Travis Stroud with Northwest Development indicated store employees would probably need extra time to stock the store with inventory and make other improvements in preparation for the store’s opening.

Dollar Tree carries a broad assortment of merchandise all priced at $1 or less. Products range from seasonal decor, household products, party and craft supplies to dinnerware, food, teaching and school necessities. The store also carries health and beauty essentials, toys, books and much more.

Although there was some opposition toward the store initially, Waters feels having a Dollar Tree in Rigby will be a good thing.

“Growth is hard for some people. You see your little town change and it’s hard for some to live by, but I think this will be a good thing because it shows there is a need for more retail services. We’ve always had Kings, Abbotts and Broulim’s. Kings and Abbotts are gone now, but there is a desire for more of this kind of stuff, so I think it’s great.”

Dollar Tree will be open seven days a week 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dollar Tree opened its fourth Idaho Falls location at 2125 West Broadway last September. There is a Dollar Tree in Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot and Rexburg. The Rigby store will be the ninth location in eastern Idaho.