North Idaho woman sentenced for embezzling over $1.2 million

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

COEUR D’ALENE — Sue Ann Larson, 63, of Coeur d’Alene, was sentenced to 43 months in federal prison for wire fraud and for making and subscribing a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered Larson to pay over $1.4 million in restitution to the victims of her crime and to sell her home, a recreational property, and two classic cars, to meet her restitution obligation. Larson will serve three years supervised release following this prison term. Larson pled guilty to both crimes on February 26.

According to court records, Larson, a bookkeeper for a local custom cabinet shop, embezzled over $1.2 million between 2009 and February 2018. During that time, Larson also falsified her tax returns, failing to pay $175,000 in taxes.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.