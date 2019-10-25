Police identify man fatally shot during officer-involved shooting in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police have identified the man who was fatally shot during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 18.

Malachii Alexander Crane, also known as Philip Rudd, was a 29-year-old Idaho Falls resident.

Police reports show on the night of Oct. 18, officers responded to a report of a suicidal male with a firearm at the intersection of East 25th Street and South Emerson Avenue. During the course of the incident, police say Crane displayed a handgun and appeared to point it in the direction of responding officers. He then discharged the firearm from inside his vehicle, according to an Idaho Falls Police news release.

Three officers who had responded to the call fired their weapons into the vehicle.

It’s not clear how Crane died, or if any of the bullets fired by officers resulted in his death. The cause of death is expected to be released by the Bonneville County Coroner’s Office after the investigation is completed.

After firing the shots, officers immediately attempted life saving measures on Crane until EMS personnel arrived. Crane was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The three officers who fired the shots, among six who were on the scene, are Sgt. Jed Lewis, Officer Corey Sato, and Officer Stetson Belnap. None of them sustained any physical injuries.

Lewis has been a police officer for a combined total of 20 years, including nine years with the Idaho Falls Police Department. Lewis is a K9 handler, a Idaho POST Master Defensive Tactics instructor, Certified General Topics Instructor, High Liability Firearms Instructor, High Liability Defensive Tactics Instructor and has a Crisis Intervention certification. He is also a veteran and served eight years with the United States Marine Corp and five years with the United States Army National Guard.

Officer Stetson Belnap joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 2015.

Officer Corey Sato has been a police officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department since 2016. Prior to joining IFPD, Sato served in the United States Army for 13 years.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by members of the Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team, which is made up of members of multiple law enforcement agencies in eastern Idaho. The investigation is being led by Idaho State Police.

After the investigation by the incident team, the case will be reviewed by the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. More information is expected to be released at that time.

Crane is survived by his wife, Jessica Rudd, and their three dogs, along with various extended family. His obituary states he “enjoyed driving his Charger, fixing cars, Japanese culture, playing Magic the Gathering, and spending time with his family and friends. He also always loved animals and valued life.”

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday at Coltrin Mortuary at 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Read his entire obituary here.