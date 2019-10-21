Everything we know about the officer involved-shooting in Idaho Falls

UPDATED

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released some details on Friday’s officer-involved shooting.

The Idaho State Police and the Critical Incident Task Force are investigating an IFPD officer-involved shooting in which a man died. During a news conference Monday afternoon, IFPD Chief Bryce Johnson released details on the shooting.

On Friday around 10:40 p.m., IFPD officers responded to a call about a possibly suicidal man with a gun. Six officers responded. They found him in his vehicle near the intersection of 25th Street and South Emerson Avenue.

Johnson said officers tried to have a conversation with the man, but he refused to get out of his car.

“Ultimately, as they were there, the male displayed a handgun. As he displayed the handgun, it came up in the direction of the officers. At least one round was fired inside of the vehicle by the male, and three of our officers also returned fire,” Johnson said.

The officers immediately administered life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. The man was pronounced dead at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

After the scene was secured, the investigation was handed over to Idaho State Police.

IFPD will not release the name of the man, nor the names of the three officers involved until ISP has finished interviewing the three officers. Johnson said he expects those details to be released Friday, Oct. 25 or Monday, Oct. 28.

Johnson said the body cam and dashcam footage and all other evidence have been turned over to ISP.

The three officers have been placed on administrative leave. IFPD will not release any more information to the public until after the investigation is complete. Johnson said the entire process could take several months.

“We will not have any more information for you until that team completes their investigation. Once they complete their investigation their report will be to Mr. Danny Clark, who’s the county prosecutor. He will go through and review the case. He will then make the determination … about the law and legality of the shooting,” Johnson said.

Clark will then be able to release his findings. The IFPD will conduct its own internal investigation and will then release “all relevant information,” Johnson said.

This is the second IFPD officer-involved shooting in two years. Shane McVey, 54, was shot and killed during an incident in 2018, and the officer involved was not charged.

RELATED: Prosecutor: McVey was on drugs when he charged and pepper sprayed an officer before being shot

Original Story

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is holding a news conference Monday afternoon regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m near the intersection of East 25th Street and South Emerson Avenue and ended with an officer fatally shooting a man. No Idaho Falls police officers were injured and no other people were involved.

RELATED | Man dead after officer-involved-shooting in Idaho Falls

Police have not released the name of the man or the police officers involved. The Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. EastIdahoNews.com will stream the event and provide a full report after it is complete.