Man dead after officer-involved-shooting in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A man is dead following an unknown incident with Idaho Falls Police officers on Friday night.

Police reports show at about 11 p.m near the intersection of East 25th Street and South Emerson Avenue, an incident occurred, which resulted in an officer fatally shooting a man.

Multiple people contacted EastIdahoNews.com Friday night after hearing the sounds of gunfire in the area of East 25th Street. But the details of the shooting have not been released pending the results of an investigation.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the name of the dead man is being withheld pending notification of his family. No Idaho Falls police officers were injured and no other people were involved.

As is standard protocol for any officer involved shooting, the Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team was dispatched to investigate the incident. The team assumed control of the scene and investigation last night, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

Nearby residents says officers were in the area for about three hours. Clements said the majority of that time was for the preliminary investigation after the shooting.

More information is expected to be released Monday during a city council work session.