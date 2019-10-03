Rexburg insurance agent loses license after charging customers for insurance policies that didn’t exist

REXBURG — The Idaho Department of Insurance has revoked the license of Reynold “Rennie” Boyd Leavitt for violating the state insurance code. The Rexburg resident has also been fined an administrative penalty of $16,000, according to an IDI news release. The revocation was effective on Aug. 26.

Leavitt is listed as the owner of PMS Dune Rentals, which rents off-roading vehicles in Fremont County, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

The complaint against Leavitt claims he charged his customers for liability insurance at his dune buggy rental business on 16 separate occasions when there was no insurance in effect on the vehicles, according to the release. Insurance officials say by offering products that were labeled insurance, when no policy was in effect, Leavitt was in violation of Idaho Code.

“Idaho Insurance Code exists to protect Idaho consumers and agents are required to abide by it,” IDI Director Dean Cameron said in a news release. “Misconduct by licensed agents is not tolerated by the Department.”

Leavitt will not be able to reapply for an insurance producer license for a period of five years.

The entire complaint can be read here.