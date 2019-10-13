Second annual RizeCon bringing local business leaders together for two-day event

IDAHO FALLS – Business owners, entrepreneurs and managers all over Idaho are gearing up for the second annual Idaho RizeCon, a two-day networking conference in Fort Hall next month.

The event is happening Nov. 7th & 8th and will include keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions and a VIP event for ticket holders.

“RizeCon is on a mission to bring together the largest gathering of leadership and talent in the state of Idaho. The more we collaborate, connect and learn, the more poised for success our entrepreneurs, leaders, teachers, families and students will be,” RizeCon COO Tyler Kraupp says in a news release.

RizeCon Founder Ryan Harris has spent many years going to network events all across the country. He says there is power in networking with other business owners. The response to last year’s event was overwhelming, he says, and this year’s event is slated to be even better.

“With our community partners, we are taking our mission of becoming more, living higher, and elevating our business to a whole new level,” he says. “Focus on the idea that we, the business owners, are the ‘igniter’ of growth, innovation, leadership, community involvement, government and nonprofit.”

There will be four keynote speakers at Idaho RizeCon, including former BYU football and Kansas City Chiefs star Mitch Mathews, singer/songwriter Alex Boye, and world-renowned negotiation expert Katie Liljenquist. Other speakers include Bank of Idaho President and CEO Jeff Newgard and Certified National Patrick Lencioni Expert Mike McHargue.

There will also be two panel discussions & 17 Masterclass sessions.

The VIP event will include an Executive breakfast, and an exclusive Bank of Idaho VIP lounge & entertainment evening, with swag at a state-of-the-art location.

“The I-15 corridor is on a precipice of growth. We will be the next innovation region compared to Magic Valley and Silicon Slopes. Retreat style learning is a real thing,” says Kraupp.

Idaho RizeCon will be held at the Chiefs Event Center inside the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino just off Interstate 15 in Fort Hall.

General admission tickets are $197 and VIP tickets are $397. Purchase tickets by clicking here.