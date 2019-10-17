SLC man gets more than 19 years in prison for selling meth in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO – Francis R. Casildo, 36, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also sentenced Casildo to serve five years of supervised release once he has completed his prison term.

According to court records, on or about March 12 and March 26, 2018, Casildo traveled to Pocatello, Idaho, and distributed methamphetamine. On April 2, 2018, Casildo facilitated a third distribution of methamphetamine. As a result, Casildo caused 206.35 grams of pure methamphetamine to be distributed in Idaho. After a three-day trial earlier this year, Casildo was found guilty on all charged counts.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Blackfoot Police Department, and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.