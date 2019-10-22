Truck driver involved crash that killed 7 motorcyclists is indicted on 23 charges

(CNN) — The 23-year-old truck driver involved in a crash that left seven motorcyclists dead was indicted on 23 charges, court documents show.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is charged with seven negligent homicide charges that he was under the influence of one or more drugs when the crash occurred, seven other negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges, a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated and one charge of reckless conduct.

He has previously pleaded not guilty to seven negligent homicide charges. CNN has not been able to reach an attorney for Zhukovskyy.

Zhukovskyy was driving erratically and crossed the double-yellow center line before plowing into the group of motorcyclists on June 21, investigators have said.

Seven motorcyclists were killed and three more injured in Randolph, New Hampshire in the crash.

Zhukovskyy is scheduled for a video arraignment and bail hearing on the new charges November 5.

An attorney for Zhukovskyy in June told CNN affiliate WGGB that his client was a “good guy involved in a terrible, negligent, as I read the complaint, negligent incident.”

His license should have already been terminated

A month before the crash, Zhukovskyy had been arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, a police report showed.

A witness told police the truck driver was revving his truck engine and jumping around outside the vehicle May 11 outside Walmart in East Windsor, Connecticut.

Zhukovskyy, who lives in Massachusetts, should have had his license immediately terminated after that charge, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation previously announced.

In July, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker blamed his state for the mix-up.

“In this case, the RMV failed to act on critically important information that had been previously communicated by another state,” Baker told CNN affiliate WBZ. “This failure is completely unacceptable to me, to the residents of the Commonwealth…”

At the same press conference, Stephanie Pollack, Secretary and CEO of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, said they should have terminated Zhukovskyy’s license.

“An initial review of this specific case determined that the registry did not act expeditiously on information provided by Connecticut that should have triggered the termination of that individual’s commercial driver’s license,” Pollack told CNN affiliate WMUR.

Previously, Pollack had partly blamed Connecticut for the miscommunication.

The Connecticut DMV would not comment on this story.