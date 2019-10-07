Two-day closure of Norris Geyser Basin in Yellowstone Park continues Tuesday

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park officials.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Norris Geyser Basin inside Yellowstone National Park will be closed for the second day in a row Oct. 8 to accommodate road improvement work at Norris Junction.

The area closure includes the entire basin, entrance road, parking lot, and Norris Geyser Basin Museum. The Norris Campground and the Museum of the National Park Ranger already closed for the season in September.

The Grand Loop Road will remain open. Visitors should expect short delays through the road construction area at Norris Junction.

Due to paving operations and equipment staging, there will not be any parking along the Grand Loop Road near Norris Junction.

The park has numerous other geyser basins that will be accessible during this closure.

Visitors can also use the Norris Geyser Basin overlook along the Grand Loop Road just north of Norris Campground.

The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface.

Visitors must always remain on boardwalks and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.