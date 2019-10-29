Verizon offering customers free access to Disney’s new streaming service for a year

IDAHO FALLS – If you’re a Verizon customer, then here’s a deal for you.

USA Today reports Verizon is offering new and current customers a free year of Disney’s new video streaming service, Disney Plus.

Disney Plus, which launches Nov. 12, will be available to customers with unlimited plans and the majority of new home-internet customers.

Disney Plus will provide exclusive access to thousands of titles from Disney and other partnering companies like Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and more. It includes a vast library of more than 25 original series and 10 original films and documentaries.

“As part of the deal, Verizon customers will be able to watch up to four concurrent streams, download content for offline viewing, and create up to seven profiles,” USA Today reports.

Following the 12 months of free service, the regular price for a Disney Plus membership will be $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Customers with another provider will be able to sign up for a Disney Plus Membership at those prices.

To learn more about this offer or to sign up for a plan with Verizon, click here.