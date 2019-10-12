Yellowstone closes Dunraven Pass for the season

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park officials.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Due to recent and predicted significant snowstorms, Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) is now closed for the season. The pass was originally scheduled to close to public vehicles on October 15.

Staff temporarily closed the road Tuesday evening, October 8, because of accumulating snow, wind, and ice that made for extremely unsafe driving conditions.

For up-to-date information, visit Park Roads, call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

