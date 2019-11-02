2 taken to hospital after crash on U.S. 20

TODAY'S WEATHER
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 near milepost 317, just south of the County Line Road exit, in Bonneville County.

Francisco Erives, 68, of Rigby, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Astro van east on U.S. 20. Savannah Crane, 19, of Sugar City, was driving a 2008 Toyota Sequoia also east on U.S. 20 behind Erives. Crane collided with Erives’ vehicle, forcing the van off the road, through a fence and into a ditch.

Erives and his passenger, Maria Erives, 71, of Rigby, were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Crane was not injured. All three we wearing seat belts.

