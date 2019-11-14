Montana AMBER Alert suspects and children apprehended in eastern Idaho

Raelynn Demontigny, Lianna Demontigny, and Tony Demontigny,

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, at approximately 12:52 p.m., Idaho State Police was advised of an AMBER Alert for three endangered children, originating out of Great Falls, Montana.

At approximately 2:57 p.m., Idaho State Police stopped with a motorist assist on State Highway 28 at milepost 131, near Salmon, in Lemhi County. Although the license plate was not a match to the AMBER Alert, the vehicle, a white 2001 Chevrolet Malibu, matched the description the vehicle in the AMBER Alert. The vehicle was occupied by an adult male, an adult female, and three juvenile children.

Upon investigation, this vehicle was a match to the AMBER Alert. Both adults, Tony Demontigny, 28, of Cascade, Montana, and Ellaura Wright, 30, of Great Falls, Montana, were taken into custody without incident. The three children were safely recovered and are their way back home to Montana.

UPDATE

The amber alert has been canceled. Everyone involved has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

GREAT FALLS, Montana — An Amber Alert has been issued for three young children who were last seen in Montana.

Authorities say Raelynn Demontigny, 5, Lianna Demontigny, 3, and Tony Demontigny, 1, were taken from Great Falls Wednesday night by Tony Demontigny, 28, and Ellaura Wright, 30. Montana law enforcement says the two suspects are non-custodial parents with a history of drugs and violence. All three children are white with brown to blond hair.

Authorities say the suspect’s phones were last pinged near Salmon, Idaho, and the vehicles are believed to be traveling as a caravan. Authorities believe the children are in life-threatening danger.

Officials say the children may be in two vehicles — a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with Montana license plate #222599B, or a white 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Montana license plate #2247308.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the children is asked to call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 836-7380.

Tony Demontigny and Ellaura Wright