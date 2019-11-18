Boise woman arrested for smoking heroin with daughter in the car, police say

NAMPA – Nampa police arrested a Boise woman last week after she was allegedly found smoking heroin in the car with her young daughter.

Nampa Police Department says 22-year-old Riley May Alexander was spotted smoking in a car at a Mcdonalds parking lot around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers say Alexander was smoking a substance out of tin foil. The substance later tested presumptive positive for heroin.

She was booked into Canyon County Jail. Alexander now faces a felony charge of injury to a child, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia with intent to use.

Her child was placed in the care of health and welfare protective services.