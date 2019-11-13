Chef Jeff is making steel-cut oatmeal in a baked apple with delicious toppings
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Published at
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a delicious way to present your steel-cut oatmeal in a baked apple with cinnamon, golden raisins and chopped pecans. Yummy!
Ingredients
For the Oatmeal
- 1 ½ c. steel cut oats, raw
- 6 c. milk
- 1 ½ c. chopped apple (reserved from baked apples)
- ½ c. golden raisins
- 1/3 c. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. vanilla
- Garnish with chopped pecans, additional raisins, maple syrup or caramel
For the Apples
- 8 lg. apples, favorite variety
- ¼ c. butter
- 2 tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. vanilla
- 1 c. apple cider
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.
- Slice about a half-inch on the top and bottom of each apple. Using a melon baller, hollow out the apples, leaving about a half-inch of flesh all around the apple. Save and chop 1 ½ c. of the apple insides to put in the oatmeal.
- In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir together the apple recipe butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Brush the mixture over the insides of the apples. Place the apples in a 13×9 baking dish and then pour the apple cider all around the apples. Bake for 30 minutes or until the apples are softened.
- As the apples cook, in a medium saucepan, cook and prepare the oats with the milk according to the package directions. During the last 5 minutes of cooking, add the chopped apple, golden raisins, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla.
- Fill the warm apples with the finished oatmeal and serve with favorite garnishes.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.