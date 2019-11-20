Chef Jeff shows you how to make “English Jacket” baked potatoes
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Published at
Today Chef Jeff is showing you a new approach to cooking a baked potato that will yield a crispy skin with a light and fluffy taste.
Ingredients
- 6 lg. Russet baker potatoes
- 2 tbsp. canola oil
- 1 tbsp. kosher salt
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 400. Clean and dry your potatoes. Using a paring knife, slice an x shape, about ¼ in. deep into each potato.
- In a large bowl, toss the potatoes in the oil and salt. Place a sheet pan on the bottom rack of the oven to catch the dripping oil as the potatoes cook. Place the potatoes directly on the top oven rack and let the potatoes cook for 2 hours.
- After the 2 hours are up, remove the potatoes and make the cuts you previously made a little deeper and return to the oven for 10 more minutes.
- Remove from the oven and serve hot with lots of butter, salt and pepper.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.