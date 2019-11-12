Classes are canceled for Blackfoot High School Thursday

BLACKFOOT – Classes have been canceled for students at Blackfoot High School this Thursday.

A post on the Blackfoot School District 55 Facebook page indicates there is a leak in the main water line and the city will need the entire day to make the repairs.

“It just affects the high school, even though Stoddard Elementary is on that same block,” District spokesperson Ronna Park tells EastIdahoNews.com. ”

The high school will hold classes on Wednesday and following Thursday’s repairs, classes will resume Friday morning.

The leak does not impact any other school in the district. Classes will be held as normal.