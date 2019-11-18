Crews fighting house fire in Fort Hall

BLACKFOOT – Firefighters with Blackfoot Fire Department are on the scene of a fire in Fort Hall.

Lt. David Lewis with the fire department tells EastIdahoNews.com a home on Little Indian Road caught fire a little after 7 p.m.

Details surrounding the cause and whether there are any injuries are not available at this time.

An EastIdahoNews.com user living near the blaze says he saw four fire trucks and two police cars drive past his home around 7:15 p.m.

