Firefighters rescue teenager stuck in restaurant high chair for 90 minutes

AMMON — It wasn’t the type of extrication call the Ammon Fire Department usually receives, but firefighters came to the rescue regardless and saved a teenage girl stuck in a restaurant high chair.

It happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. at Chick-fil-A in Ammon where the girl was enjoying dinner with friends.

“They ate their meal and then dared one of the young ladies to see whether or not she could fit in a high chair,” Ammon Battalion Chief Jesse Williams tells EastIdahoNews.com. “She accepted the dare and was able to get in the chair but couldn’t get back out.”

The teenagers tried to free the girl from the high chair and Chick-fil-A employees helped but were unsuccessful. After 45 minutes, a call was made to the fire department.

“When we got there, she was in high spirits but seemed a bit embarrassed,” Williams says. “Her friends were actively Snap-chatting and Instagramming because that’s what teenagers do.”

Fire crews thought they might need to use a chainsaw or other equipment to remove the girl but they were ultimately able to disassemble the high chair by 11 p.m. They then put the chair back together and the teenager was able to go home uninjured.

“We were glad we were able to get her out of the high chair and not cause any damage and return all the equipment back to Chick-fil-A,” Williams says. “I’ve done other extrications but this is the first of this type in my book.”