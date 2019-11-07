Four from INL selected as Women Worth Watching awardees

The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.

Four from Idaho National Laboratory have been selected as Women Worth Watching by Profiles in Diversity, a national publication dedicated to promoting and advancing diversity and inclusion in the corporate, government, nonprofit, STEM and higher education sectors.

The list of Women Worth Watching contains leaders from a variety of industries throughout the U.S. and the world. The recognition is designed to recognize and publicly celebrate the achievements of women who are “leading the way to excellence in the workplace, marketplace and the world.”

Each awardee is featured in a full-page highlight in the fall issue of Diversity Journal. Congratulations to the four INL winners:

“We’re proud to have four outstanding leaders at Idaho National Laboratory recognized as Women Worth Watching. This national recognition is a testament to the talented workforce we have at INL and encouragement that our inclusive employment policies are making a difference,” said Ron Crone, Materials & Fuels Complex associate laboratory director and Women in Leadership Council executive sponsor.

You can view the full issue of the online magazine issue here.

INL is one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories. The laboratory performs work in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and environment. INL is the nation’s leading center for nuclear energy research and development. Day-to-day management and operation of the laboratory is the responsibility of Battelle Energy Alliance.

Profiles in Diversity Journal, a quarterly publication, is dedicated to promoting and advancing diversity and inclusion in the corporate, government, nonprofit, STEM and higher education sectors. Since 1999, Diversity Journal has helped stimulate organizational change by profiling the visionary leadership, innovative programs, and individual commitments to making it happen.