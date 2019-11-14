Idaho Falls D91 Board approves Sunnyside Elementary addition

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees is moving forward with plans to build an addition onto Sunnyside Elementary School.

The board approved a preliminary design Wednesday night. It includes four new classrooms, restrooms, a cafeteria and a warming kitchen. For the last several years, the school has been overcrowded and a computer lab, vice principal’s office and other areas were transformed into classrooms to accommodate around 650 students.

“The addition should address the most critical needs at Sunnyside,” D91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne tells EastIdahoNews.com. “With the current enrollment, every available area has been turned into classroom space, so we need the addition.”

RELATED | D91 board approves design for addition at overcrowded elementary school

District leaders will finalize the design, and bid packages will be put together. Administrators expect to put the project out to bid by the spring. Once all bids are received, the board will be presented with final options. If approved, construction should begin in the spring if weather conditions permit.

The project, which is estimated to cost around $3.2 million, is being paid for with money from the district’s reserve funds.