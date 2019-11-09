Idaho Falls Fire Department receives $11,000 donation

IDAHO FALLS — A large donation from a local business will allow Idaho Falls Fire Department to purchase new life-saving equipment.

Basic American Foods Plant Manager Brian Gustaveson and HR Generalist Lacie Rich presented the IFFD with an $11,124 donation Friday morning. The donation will be used to purchase critical equipment used in technical rescues, such as those that occur in confined spaces and at high angles.

“Donations such as these change the dynamic of what we can do and make us an even stronger department,” IFFD Fire Chief Duane Nelson said in a news release.

Technical rescue | Courtesy IFFD

The Idaho Falls Fire Department has several specialty teams, one of which is the Technical Rescue Team. Individuals who are part of the team work full time for the department and commit to additional training, including high angle rope rescues, confined space rescues, trench rescues, building collapses and rescues, and heavy extrications.

The donation is part of Basic American Foods’ annual Corporate Giving Program, which benefits multiple agencies throughout the community.