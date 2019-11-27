Chef Jeff has the perfect recipe for leftovers: slow cooker turkey pot pie soup
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Published at | Updated at
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a wonderful way to use leftover turkey and vegetables from the in a warm and inviting soup that has a seasonal twist.
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. leftover Thanksgiving turkey, cut into bite-size pieces
- ½ c. all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp. kosher salt
- 2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 qt. chicken broth
- 1 c. heavy cream
- 1 lb. Yukon gold potatoes, diced
- 4 carrots, peeled and diced
- 1 small sweet onion, diced
- 1 tsp. fresh garlic, minced
- 1 small bag frozen peas
- ½ bunch fresh parsley, chopped
- 2 tsp. fresh sage, minced
- 2 tsp. fresh thyme, minced
- Extra salt and pepper to taste
- 1 package puff pastry, thawed and cut into whatever shape you like
- 1 or 2 eggs mixed with a little water
Directions
- In the slow cooker pot, whisk the chicken broth together with the flour, salt and pepper.
- Add the cream, all the veggies and herbs to the slow cooker pot. Stir to combine.
- Cover the pot and let cook for 3 hours on high.
- With about 30 minutes left in the cooking time, preheat your oven to 375. Unwrap the puff pastry and cut into desired shapes. There is no need to roll out the dough. Just cut it as is. Place the puff pastry pieces on a parchment-lined sheet pan brush with the prepared egg wash.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.
- Add the leftover turkey to the slow cooker pot and cook another 20 minutes.
- Taste the soup and season as necessary. Serve the soup with a puff pastry piece on top or on the side.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.