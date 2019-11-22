LDS Church announces change to April 2020 General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is changing the format of its upcoming semi-annual General Conference.

Church President Russell M. Nelson previously told members the April 2020 general conference “will be different from any previous conference,” because it commemorates the 200th anniversary of a vision by church founder Joseph Smith of God and Jesus Christ. Latter-day Saints refer to the event as the First Vision, according to a church news release.

On Friday, Nelson announced the conference will be unique in another way. The Saturday evening session will be for all Latter-day Saints ages 11 and up.

“Rather than having the Priesthood session or the General Women’s Session, the Saturday evening session will be held for all members of the Young Women and Relief Society, and all holders of the Aaronic Priesthood and the Melchizedek Priesthood,” Nelson said in the release. “We look forward to commemorating with members of the Church the 200th anniversary of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ at this historic conference and throughout the year 2020.”

Latter-day Saints hold general conferences every six months on the first weekends of April and October. Each conference features sermons and music during the five sessions—three on Saturday and two on Sunday.Since April 2018, the Saturday evening session has alternated between the Priesthood Session (April) for all holders of priesthood ages 12 and older and the Women’s Session (October) for all women ages eight and up.

The other four sessions (Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon) are for all members of the Church and those interested in the faith, according to a news release.