Man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death pleads not guilty

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Philip Schwab, 33, made the plea in person Tuesday during an arraignment hearing in the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Schwab is facing a murder charge for the violent death of Kaylynn Blue in late June. Authorities say, Schwab repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend and then buried her in a shallow grave in the backyard of the home where they lived.

Her body was found on June 24, when officers went to the home to perform a welfare check. Blue hadn’t been to work at Walgreens for several days and her coworkers were concerned. When officers arrived, they noticed blood in the home and knew something was wrong.

RELATED Man accused of killing girlfriend ‘does not understand what is happening,’ according to documents

“They knew pretty quickly it was more than your standard check for welfare,” Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson told EastIdahoNews.com in June.

After being questioned, Schwab told officers about the shallow grave, according to court documents.

“It is a disturbing scene. I think everyone who went back there was very disturbed by it,” Johnson said. “It’s one of the more brutal crimes we’ve seen.”

During interviews with police, Schwab admitted to the killing and told the police he started to stab her because she thrashed in her sleep.

Kaylynn Blue | Courtesy Photo

RELATED | Kaylynn Blue tried to run as boyfriend stabbed her to death, court documents reveal

Police also discovered two dogs had been stabbed to death in the garage of the home.

Schwab was booked into the Bonneville County Jail where he remains without bond.

RELATED | Man accused of murder had hundreds of disturbing posts on his Facebook page

In Idaho, first-degree murder can carry the death penalty. Bonneville County Prosecutors have not decided if they will seek capital punishment.

A jury trial for Schwab is scheduled for March 9, 2020, at the Bonneville County Courthouse before District Judge Bruce Pickett.