Man arrested after asking teenager to send him nude photos, documents say

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man for asking a 14-year-old girl to send him nude photos.

The victim’s mother contacted police after discovering sexual conversations on Snapchat between 20-year-old Seth Cummings and her teenage daughter, according to court documents. Cummings is charged with felony enticing a child over the internet.

In an interview with Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce investigators, the girl said she believed she was in a relationship with Cummings. Investigators wrote in their report that Cummings wanted to visit her but his car was broken.

According to court documents, Cummings said the girl sent him 10 nude images upon request. He said the girl sent 40 additional images unsolicited.

A forensic evaluation of Cummings’ phone unveiled 103 photos of the victim in various stages of undress.

Cummings reportedly admitted to being in a relationship with the girl from February until the Snapchat messages stopped in April. Police uncovered several sexually explicit text messages between the victim and Cummings, according to police reports.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Bonneville County Courthouse. If convicted, Cummings could spend up to 15 years in prison. He remains held in jail on $20,000 bail.