Man arrested in stolen pickup truck after driving through fences into fields

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 17, just before 4 a.m., Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the area of 49th N. and 5th E. to a report that a vehicle had driven through a gate and was driving across the fields.

A deputy arrived in the area and located a white Ford pickup that was described by the reporting party. As the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle continued through the fields to the east where it eventually became stuck in a ditch. During this time, dispatch had confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the night to the Idaho Falls Police Department.

After the vehicle came to a stop in the ditch, the driver exited and attempted to run away but quickly gave up in a nearby canal to pursuing deputies. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Braxton D. Adams of Bonneville County and was taken into custody without further incident. In talking with deputies, Braxton admitted he was under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol, had stolen the pickup and had driven it through various fences and gates. Deputies determined damages to property caused by Adams to be in excess of $7,000.

Adams was taken to the Emergency Room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by deputies to be checked for injuries, after which he was transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Adams was booked into jail for felony eluding and malicious injury to property along with misdemeanor first-offense driving under the influence. Idaho Falls Police officers are also pursuing charges against Adams for grand theft of the pickup.