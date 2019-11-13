Man calls authorities and said he molested a child, according to documents

AMMON — A man called child protective services and told them he’d molested a 12-year-old, according to court documents.

John David Peterson, 40, is facing one felony charge of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 after he allegedly called child protective services on Oct. 9, and reportedly told them he molested the girl in 2016.

According to court documents, on Oct. 30, the victim told Bonneville County Sheriff deputies that Peterson inappropriately touched her over the clothes multiple times. She said Peterson was attracted to her and tried to get her alone with him on several occasions.

When deputies questioned Peterson, he allegedly said, “I was tempted by her. I grabbed her on the rear and on the chest.”

He allegedly told them about other occasions when he would grab the victim or intentionally brush up against her.

According to documents, he told deputies that he has allegedly been doing this to the victim for three years. He said he realized it was “getting out of hand.”

Peterson also allegedly told deputies he is attracted to another young child.

He posted bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19. Peterson faces up to 25 years in prison.