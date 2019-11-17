TODAY'S WEATHER
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Newsmakers: Idaho Falls Community Hospital executive Casey Jackman

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho Newsmakers

On this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Casey Jackman, the Chief Operations Officer for the new Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

Jackman shares why the decision was made to open a third hospital in Idaho Falls, services Community Hospital will offer, what sets the new facility apart and what patients can expect.

Watch the video above for our entire interview.

RELATED | Idaho Falls Community Hospital scheduled to open this fall

