Newsmakers: Idaho Falls Community Hospital executive Casey Jackman
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
On this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Casey Jackman, the Chief Operations Officer for the new Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Jackman shares why the decision was made to open a third hospital in Idaho Falls, services Community Hospital will offer, what sets the new facility apart and what patients can expect.
