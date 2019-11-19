Pocatello Animal Shelter offering fee-waived dog adoptions at “Pawsgiving”

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

Just in time for the holidays, you can add a canine companion to your family for free.

Pocatello Animal Services and Phil Meador Subaru are teaming up for a “Share the Love” event called “Pawsgiving” Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Phil Meador Subaru, 1437 Yellowstone Avenue. Thanks to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the event will feature fee-waived adoptions of the shelter’s available dogs. Adoption includes vaccinations, licensing, collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

“We appreciate Phil Meador Subaru and the ASPCA for lending a hand to the shelter’s animals,” said Josh Heinz, Pocatello Animal Services Shelter Supervisor. “With their help, we will be able to find forever homes for many of our shelter dogs.”

Organizers will also be accepting donations of pet food to fill one of the dealership’s vehicles. Donations of pet supplies such as toys, food/water bowls, etc. will also be accepted.

Earlier this month, Pocatello Animal Services offered fee-waived cat adoptions. Over the course of five days, more than 115 cats found their forever homes.

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services or to view adoptable animals, visit pocatello.us/animal or like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloAnimalServices.