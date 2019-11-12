Pocatello/Chubbuck School District announces scheduling changes due to burnt modular classroom

The following is a news release from Pocatello/Chubbuck District 25.

POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck District 25 announced plans today to continue to accommodate learning and maintain consistency for those classrooms impacted by Monday’s fire. The fire severely damaged a modular classroom unit at the Lincoln Early Childhood Center but did not impact the main building or any other modular units on the school property.

“Our current focus is to come up with the best solution that will be the least disruptive to our District’s youngest learners,” said Courtney Fisher, PCSD 25 Communications and Community Relations. “Right now, we are optimistic that we can resume our regular schedule and accommodate these learners in their new classrooms as soon as possible.”

The tentative plan includes the following:

The regular schedule for the main Lincoln Early Childhood Center building classrooms will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The half-day 3-year-old Head Start classes formerly housed in the damaged unit will be temporarily relocated to two classrooms at Wilcox Elementary School. Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume in this new location on Tuesday, November 19 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The full-day 3-year-old Head Start class will be incorporated into the main Lincoln building. Those classes will resume their regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 18.

All other Head Start classes held in the modular not impacted by the fire will resume on Monday, Nov. 18.

Staff and administrators for both the Early Childhood Classrooms and Head Start program will be communicating directly with the parents and guardians of learners in those programs to communicate information regarding schedules.