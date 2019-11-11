Portneuf Medical Center announces interim CEO

The following is a news release from Portneuf Medical Center.

POCATELLO — An interim chief executive officer has been named for Portneuf Medical Center while a search is underway for a permanent CEO. Dan Ordyna recently announced his resignation as CEO at year’s end. Mark Gregson will serve as interim chief executive officer beginning November 11.

Gregson is an accomplished healthcare executive, having led the operation of regional and community hospitals throughout the country in states including Washington, California, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida. He has worked exclusively as an interim CEO since 2005, specializing in guiding hospitals through leadership transitions. He has a reputation for collaborating with physicians and engaging employees.

“Mark has a proven track record of working with physician and employee teams to enhance quality and the patient experience, while at the same time leading market share growth and program development,” said Matt Maxfield, president of Ardent Health’s Americas division. “With Mark onboard, we can conduct a thorough nationwide search for a permanent CEO.”

Gregson served as interim CEO at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka, a joint venture between Ardent and The University of Kansas Health System. Most recently, Gregson was interim CEO at Lourdes Health in Pasco, Washington.

“We’re pleased to welcome Mark to our hospital and our community,” said Mark Buckalew, chairman of Portneuf’s board of directors. “His leadership experience will be a tremendous asset as we position our hospital for future growth.”

A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Gregson earned a master’s in health and hospital administration from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Kalamazoo College in Michigan.