READ: Dr. Gerald Mortimer admits to inseminating patients in court docs

The following are parts of a transcript taken from a Dec. 11, 2018, video deposition of Dr. Gerald E. Mortimer. In the deposition, Mortimer admits to using his semen to inseminate patients while he was working as a gynecologist at Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls between 1977 and 2005. For more information, see our full article here.

READ THE SECTIONS OF THE DEPOSITION (PDF).

Page 17 — Mortimer admits to using his donated sperm to impregnate patients. He admits to between two and 10 patients.





Page 25, 26, 27 — Mortimer admits to previous lying about using his semem to inseminate women. He admits what he did was wrong.





Page 33 — Mortimer admits to being the father of Kelli Rowlette.

