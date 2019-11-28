She woke up Thanksgiving morning and was paralyzed. Now Secret Santa is helping this school aide with a big need.

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa gift $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Rachel Williams has a condition called Transverse Myelitis. She woke up on Thanksgiving morning when she was 12-years-old and was paralyzed from the waist down. Since then, she has relied on the use of a wheelchair and an adapted vehicle.

Rachel works at Ethel Boyes Elementary School in Idaho Falls where she is a Title I tutor. Every day, she teaches small group lessons in reading and math to students and she also works as a lunchroom duty.

Rachel currently drives a truck that is 17 years old and she desperately needs a new one. The cost for the vehicle that would work with her wheelchair is $27,900 and friends, neighbors, coworkers and students have held numerous fundraisers to help her reach her goal.

So far over $17,000 has been raised and Secret Santa decided to help Rachel out with the funds. During a Thanksgiving assembly, the East Idaho News elves decided to pay her a little visit. Watch the video above to see how the surprise turned out!