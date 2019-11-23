TODAY'S WEATHER
White-tailed buck shot with only head removed along South Fork Clearwater River

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
deer
White-tailed deer file photo, Oct. 24

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

GRANGEVILLE – A large-bodied white-tailed buck was shot, with only its head removed near milepost 14 on the South Fork of the Clearwater River near Grangeville on or near Nov. 15.

The waste of this deer is causing concern from both the hunting and non hunting public alike. Anyone that saw persons wading the river in this area, or a vehicle parked for a prolonged period is asked to pass on any tips as to suspects in the shooting of the deer.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) has posted a reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual, or individuals responsible for this crime. Tips can be called into the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999, any regional IDFG office or your local Sheriff’s Dept.

