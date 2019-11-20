Wind advisory issued until 7 p.m. tonight in Idaho Falls and Rexburg area

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday for most of the Upper Snake Plain.

NWS meteorologists predict winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 mph in Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, Butte and Fremont counties.

The wind will be particularly strong along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor between Idaho Falls and Arco and between Idaho Falls and the Montana border on Interstate 15. Crosswinds are expected to create difficult driving conditions, particularly for high-profile vehicles.

