Winter storm watch issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — There is a continued possibility for snow throughout eastern Idaho on Thursday and Friday.

So far this week, snowfall has been very light in and around Idaho Falls, but more severe as you travel to the north and the south. The Idaho Transportation Department is indicating heavy snowfall has occurred along both the Montana and Utah borders.

Highway conditions are listed as difficult north and east of Idaho Falls, and south of McCammon. No roads have been closed.

The National Weather Service is still predicting scattered light snow at lower elevations through late Friday night. Several inches of snow could still fall in some areas, which led to NWS declaring a winter storm watch for most of eastern Idaho.

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Fremont, Clark, west Jefferson, Butte and Custer counties until 5 p.m. Thursday. Several inches may still fall during the morning and the afternoon. It will taper off in the evening, although light snow is still possible afterward.

Officials urge continued caution on the roads. Eastern Idaho saw dozens of crashes and slide-off Wednesday during the first major snow storm of the season. Check road conditions at 511 Idaho.

For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.