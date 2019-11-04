Young angler breaks state record with 36.5-inch rainbow trout

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Congratulations to Sophie Egizi on setting a new catch-and-release record Gerrard rainbow trout! The 8-year-old angler wrangled up the 36.5-inch monster while trolling flies on Idaho’s famous Lake Pend Oreille in early October.

Lake Pend Oreille has a well deserved reputation for producing trophy trout. The lake still holds the certified weight record Gerrard rainbow of 37 pounds set in 1947. In addition to big ‘bows, the lake also recently produced a new catch-and-release record bull trout, set by Aaron Fox at 29 inches.

Gerrard rainbow trout in Idaho are unique to the Clark Fork River drainage and have long been handled as a separate trout record species because of their notorious trophy sizes. You can learn more about the catch-and-release record program and how to apply on our State Record Fish page.