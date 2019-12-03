3.5 magnitude earthquake reported in West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE — An early morning earthquake was reported Sunday in West Yellowstone, Montana.

The 3.5 magnitude quake happened at 5:32 a.m. and was reviewed by a seismologist, according to the United States Geological Survey. It happened 15.5 miles (25 km) west southwest of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

A separate 3.2 magnitude earthquake happened 14 miles northeast of Old Faithful in Wyoming at 7:09 p.m. Saturday.

Did you feel the earthquakes? Let us know! Email news@eastidahonews.com.