3 Pocatello council members will be sworn in Jan. 2 as mayor delivers State of the City address

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The newly elected members of the Pocatello City Council will take their oaths of office Jan. 2.

At 2020’s first council meeting of the year, Claudia Ortega, Chris Stevens, and Roger Bray will be sworn in by City Clerk Ruth Newsom. Immediately following their oaths, they will join Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, and Heidi Adamson at the dais.

Also on the agenda is the annual State of the City address by Mayor Brian Blad. The speech spotlights accomplishments by City departments during the past year and provides a look at what they are planning for 2020.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Those who are not able to attend the meeting can watch the proceedings online or Government Access Channel 56. After the meeting, the State of the City will also be available on the city’s website.