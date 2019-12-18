‘A Classic Christmas,’ and other local events will brighten your holiday season

IDAHO FALLS — The Christmas season is in full swing and holiday stressors are reaching their peak.

Luckily, the Crosspoint Community Players are putting on a show this weekend that promises to refresh your Christmas spirit and brighten your holidays.

“A Classic Christmas” celebrates the season with musical numbers and a one-act play called “The Auction: A One-Act Musical.” The full program runs about 90 minutes, with the first 45 minutes dedicated to musical performances and the one-act play clocking in at about 45 minutes.

Castmember James Runcorn says “A Classic Christmas” tells a powerful, family-friendly Christmas tale without being overly sweet or cheesy.

“It’s pretty powerful,” Runcorn told EastIdahoNews.com. “The story takes place during the World War I era. It takes you back to the era with the music and the story and the staging and draws you into the characters so that it’s not just a Christmasy story. It gets you involved with the characters and brings it all together in the end with a Christmas story. It’s pretty cool”

The plot of the play involves an art dealer with an impressive collection from artists like Monet and Picasso. His plan to bring his son up in the family business gets derailed when said son is drafted into World War I.

Most of the performers in the play are members of Crosspoint Community Church in Idaho Falls, providing an opportunity to support talented members of the local community while getting a boost of Christmas cheer at the same time. The show also features musical performances from world-class fiddle player Jacie Sites and the Idaho Brass Quintet.

Admission to the show is $5 for adults and one can of food for children ages 12 and under. Food donations will go to support the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

Performances of “A Classic Christmas” are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can get tickets here or at the door.

“A Classic Christmas” is just one of a number of Christmas-themed activities going on throughout east Idaho. Here are a few more that might help get you in a Christmas mood.

David Archuleta Christmas Tour 2019

Singer David Archuleta drops in on the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello Saturday, Dec. 21 to sing Christmas favorites and tracks off his new Christmas album, “Winter in the Air.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets and other information.

Colonial Theater screening “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

As part of its “Colonial Classic Movies” series, the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls is screening the holiday classic “Christmas Vacation” Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. This movie aims for the funny bone as Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) endeavors to give his family a great traditional Christmas in spite everything imaginable opposing him. Tickets are available here or at the door.

Christmas Shows at the Romance Theater

It’s going to be a busy, Christmasy weekend at the Romance Theater in Rexburg. Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m., the Romance Theater company performs “Miracle on 34th Street.” It’s the final performance of this Christmas classic, so you don’t want to miss it. Tickets are available here.

The Romance is also screening “A Muppet Christmas Carol” Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:00 p.m. This retelling of Dickens’ classic tale starring the iconic Muppets characters has become a classic in its own right. Tickets are $2 at the door.

For more information on these or other Romance Theater events, click here.