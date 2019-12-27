A high school violinist is surprised into meeting her hero for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Jenny Oaks Baker and her family were recently in eastern Idaho and there was one high school student who really wanted to meet her. Lindi attends Skyline High School, has played the violin for six years and has admired Baker’s music for a long time.

We decided to surprise Lindi into meeting Baker with the help of her mom and violin teacher. They told Lindi she was needed in the orchestra at Madison High School, where Baker was rehearsing for her concert.

Lindi showed up expecting to play her violin – not knowing she was about to get a mini-concert from her hero.

Watch the video above to see how the surprise turned out!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.