A Secret Santa surprises dental assistant with a car

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Karina Balmforth has been a single mom for over 10 years. She is raising a 17-year-old son and works as a dental assistant at Alligator Pediatric Dentistry. She lives in the basement at her parent’s house and takes care of them when she gets home from work.

Karina has had the same car for almost 10 years and it has given her trouble. She never knows when it’s going to give up on her and she never asks for help because she hates bothering anyone.

Secret Santa knew Karina could use an early Christmas gift so he sent the EastIdahoNews.com elves to give her a surprise. Watch the video above to see what happened!