California man arrested in Idaho Falls following hit and run crash and hospital lockdown

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — On Dec. 25 just before 10 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies received a report that 32-year-old Stephen F. Moreau of California was in the area looking for his ex-wife. Moreau’s family showed deputies where he had made multiple statements that he was going to kill his ex-wife and believed he would not stop if confronted by law enforcement. Moreau’s family believed Mr. Moreau was actively watching his ex-wife’s residence and followed her family member to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital where he believed she was located.

Around 10:15, Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched to a hit and run crash at the intersection of 25th St. and South St. Clair involving the vehicle Mr. Moreau was believed to be driving. IFPD Officers found Mr. Moreau had been stopped at a stop sign for an extended amount of time before exiting his vehicle and confronting a vehicle behind him that had honked their horn. As the vehicle attempted to drive around Mr. Moreau and leave the area, he intentionally backed into the passenger side door and fled the scene.

As deputies and officers were searching the area for Mr. Moreau, they received information he had entered the Idaho Falls Community Hospital looking for his ex-wife and the hospital was put on a brief lockdown while deputies and hospital security searched the building. During this time, a Bonneville County sheriff’s deputy located Mr. Moreau driving on South St. Clair near 17th St. and initiated a high-risk stop with the assistance of Idaho Falls Police Officers. Mr. Moreau was taken into custody at that time without further incident.

Idaho Falls Police transported Mr. Moreau to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony aggravated assault related to the collision at 25th Street and St. Clair. Deputies also issued Mr. Moreau a misdemeanor citation for 2nd Degree stalking and trespassed him from the Idaho Falls Community/Mountain View Hospital.